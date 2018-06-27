All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:31 AM

6201 Lotus Dr

6201 Lotus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Lotus Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Lotus Dr have any available units?
6201 Lotus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Lotus Dr have?
Some of 6201 Lotus Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Lotus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Lotus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Lotus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Lotus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Lotus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Lotus Dr offers parking.
Does 6201 Lotus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Lotus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Lotus Dr have a pool?
No, 6201 Lotus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Lotus Dr have accessible units?
No, 6201 Lotus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Lotus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Lotus Dr has units with dishwashers.

