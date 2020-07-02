All apartments in Arlington
6119 Springwood Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:44 PM

6119 Springwood Drive

6119 Springwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Springwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 Springwood Drive have any available units?
6119 Springwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6119 Springwood Drive have?
Some of 6119 Springwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6119 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Springwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6119 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6119 Springwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6119 Springwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6119 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6119 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6119 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6119 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6119 Springwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

