All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5639 Indian Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5639 Indian Hill Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:38 PM

5639 Indian Hill Drive

5639 Indian Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5639 Indian Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,989 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Indian Hill Drive have any available units?
5639 Indian Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5639 Indian Hill Drive have?
Some of 5639 Indian Hill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Indian Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Indian Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Indian Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 Indian Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5639 Indian Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 5639 Indian Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5639 Indian Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Indian Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Indian Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5639 Indian Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Indian Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5639 Indian Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Indian Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Indian Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center