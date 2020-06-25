All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:07 PM

4921 Arborgate Drive

4921 Arborgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Arborgate Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
This wonderful home has located in a nice quiet neighborhood with lots of mature trees and easy access to I 20 and 287. Home offer new paint, This is a great home in a great neighborhood and wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Arborgate Drive have any available units?
4921 Arborgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4921 Arborgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Arborgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Arborgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Arborgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4921 Arborgate Drive offer parking?
No, 4921 Arborgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4921 Arborgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Arborgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Arborgate Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Arborgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Arborgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Arborgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Arborgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Arborgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Arborgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Arborgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

