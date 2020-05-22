All apartments in Arlington
4705 Abbott Avenue

4705 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Abbott Avenue, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Abbott Avenue have any available units?
4705 Abbott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Abbott Avenue have?
Some of 4705 Abbott Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Abbott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Abbott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Abbott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Abbott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Abbott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4705 Abbott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Abbott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Abbott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Abbott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4705 Abbott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Abbott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4705 Abbott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Abbott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Abbott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

