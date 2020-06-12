All apartments in Arlington
Location

3609 Hialeah Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,544 sqft home in Arlington! Spacious living room with backyard access and fireplace. Great kitchen! Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with double vanity, tub, and shower! Big backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests.Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Hialeah Drive have any available units?
3609 Hialeah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3609 Hialeah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Hialeah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Hialeah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Hialeah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Hialeah Drive offer parking?
No, 3609 Hialeah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Hialeah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Hialeah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Hialeah Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Hialeah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Hialeah Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Hialeah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Hialeah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Hialeah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Hialeah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Hialeah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

