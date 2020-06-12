3609 Hialeah Drive

Amenities

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,544 sqft home in Arlington! Spacious living room with backyard access and fireplace. Great kitchen! Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with double vanity, tub, and shower! Big backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests.Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



