Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is 3 bedroom and 2 baths house is remodeled inside and outside. Everything inside is 1 year old new. Kitchen counter top is granite, appliance are stainless. Flooring is completely tiled for easy maintenance. AC is also new and energy efficient. Owner does not provide refrigerator. Must see.