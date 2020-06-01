2450 Sunflower Dr

All apartments in Arlington
Location

2450 Sunflower Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in Arlington includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, appliances and a fenced-in backyard. [MH-B] The home is located near area establishments including Kroger, Pizza Patron, McDonald's PHO 95, Starbucks, Brickhouse Lounge, Walgreens, Taco Bell and more. It's also close to Sam Houston High School, C.H. Wilemon Field and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Sunflower Dr have any available units?
2450 Sunflower Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Sunflower Dr have?
Some of 2450 Sunflower Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Sunflower Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Sunflower Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Sunflower Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Sunflower Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Sunflower Dr offer parking?
No, 2450 Sunflower Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2450 Sunflower Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Sunflower Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Sunflower Dr have a pool?
No, 2450 Sunflower Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Sunflower Dr have accessible units?
No, 2450 Sunflower Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Sunflower Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Sunflower Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

