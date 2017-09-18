Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2309 Sharpshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2309 Sharpshire Lane
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:01 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2309 Sharpshire Lane
2309 Sharpshire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2309 Sharpshire Lane, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2309 Sharpshire Lane have any available units?
2309 Sharpshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2309 Sharpshire Lane have?
Some of 2309 Sharpshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2309 Sharpshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Sharpshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Sharpshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Sharpshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2309 Sharpshire Lane offer parking?
No, 2309 Sharpshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Sharpshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 Sharpshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Sharpshire Lane have a pool?
No, 2309 Sharpshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Sharpshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2309 Sharpshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Sharpshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Sharpshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center