Home
Arlington, TX
202 Royal Field Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:12 AM
202 Royal Field Drive
202 Royal Field Drive
No Longer Available
Location
202 Royal Field Drive, Arlington, TX 76011
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
XNice 3-2-2, convenient location to shopping, interstate and stadiums, New appliances dishwasher, range, fresh paint, tile in family room, new vanity tops with new fixers, Credit score at least 600
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Royal Field Drive have any available units?
202 Royal Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 Royal Field Drive have?
Some of 202 Royal Field Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Royal Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Royal Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Royal Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Royal Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 202 Royal Field Drive offer parking?
No, 202 Royal Field Drive does not offer parking.
Does 202 Royal Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Royal Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Royal Field Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Royal Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Royal Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Royal Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Royal Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Royal Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
