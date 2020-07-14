All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Westmount at Forest Oaks

2408 Forest Oaks Ln · (833) 946-1321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. Sep 7

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 151 · Avail. Oct 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 394 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 293 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmount at Forest Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Westmount at Forest Oaks! Our apartment community is nestled in beautiful Tarrant County, Arlington, Texas. You can enjoy the many shopping centers nearby; and with restaurants and movie theaters close at hand, entertainment is just a few minutes away. We are only a few miles from I-20 and I-30, so your commuting around Texas is a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet.
fee: $400 One time Fee.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Covered parking: $25/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westmount at Forest Oaks have any available units?
Westmount at Forest Oaks has 4 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmount at Forest Oaks have?
Some of Westmount at Forest Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmount at Forest Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Westmount at Forest Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westmount at Forest Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmount at Forest Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Westmount at Forest Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Westmount at Forest Oaks offers parking.
Does Westmount at Forest Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westmount at Forest Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmount at Forest Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Westmount at Forest Oaks has a pool.
Does Westmount at Forest Oaks have accessible units?
No, Westmount at Forest Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Westmount at Forest Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmount at Forest Oaks has units with dishwashers.
