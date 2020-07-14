Westmount at Forest Oaks

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet.
fee: $400 One time Fee.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Covered parking: $25/month. Covered lot.