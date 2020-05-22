All apartments in Arlington
1604 Powder Horn Lane
1604 Powder Horn Lane

1604 Powder Horn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Powder Horn Lane, Arlington, TX 76018
Coldwater Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Powder Horn Lane have any available units?
1604 Powder Horn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Powder Horn Lane have?
Some of 1604 Powder Horn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Powder Horn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Powder Horn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Powder Horn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Powder Horn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1604 Powder Horn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Powder Horn Lane offers parking.
Does 1604 Powder Horn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Powder Horn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Powder Horn Lane have a pool?
No, 1604 Powder Horn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Powder Horn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1604 Powder Horn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Powder Horn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Powder Horn Lane has units with dishwashers.

