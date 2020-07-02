All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:55 AM

115 W Rogers Street

115 West Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Rogers Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute fully remodeled new everything apartment. This centrally located in Arlington, its a must see and wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Rogers Street have any available units?
115 W Rogers Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 W Rogers Street have?
Some of 115 W Rogers Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven.
Is 115 W Rogers Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Rogers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Rogers Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 W Rogers Street is not pet friendly.
Does 115 W Rogers Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Rogers Street offers parking.
Does 115 W Rogers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Rogers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Rogers Street have a pool?
No, 115 W Rogers Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Rogers Street have accessible units?
No, 115 W Rogers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Rogers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W Rogers Street does not have units with dishwashers.

