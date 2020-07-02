This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 Belemeade St have any available units?
1002 Belemeade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Belemeade St have?
Some of 1002 Belemeade St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Belemeade St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Belemeade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Belemeade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Belemeade St is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Belemeade St offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Belemeade St offers parking.
Does 1002 Belemeade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Belemeade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Belemeade St have a pool?
No, 1002 Belemeade St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Belemeade St have accessible units?
No, 1002 Belemeade St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Belemeade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Belemeade St has units with dishwashers.
