Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Retreat at Lenox Village

Open Now until 6pm
8044 Bienville Dr · (615) 285-3139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit G-204 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit B-306 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit H-204 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit A-110 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit B-201 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-201 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Lenox Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Thank you for your interest in Lenox Village Town Center, where you can live, work, play and entertain. Lenox Village Town Center is for those who desire convenience and a beautiful array of services in a central location. You’ll love coming home to your exceptional one, two, or three-bedroom condominium. Enjoy entertaining your friends & family at home in your gourmet designer kitchen with built in microwave, kitchen island and stylish black appliances. Every home is equipped with a full size stackable washer and dryer and generous closet space that will give you the room to simplify your life. Our amenities include a Wi-Fi cyber cafe, conference room, executive business center, private movie theater and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness facility. Lenox Village Town Center is home to the Peacock Ballroom, which features a variety of event planning choices with a full caterer’s kitchen. Lenox Village Town Center is a unique one-of-a-kind experience you simply won’t want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $100 non-refundable Lease Term Solutions or a $500 refundable deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 Administration fee non-refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $450 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Retreat at Lenox Village have any available units?
Retreat at Lenox Village has 13 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Lenox Village have?
Some of Retreat at Lenox Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Lenox Village currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Lenox Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Lenox Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Lenox Village is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Lenox Village offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Lenox Village offers parking.
Does Retreat at Lenox Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Lenox Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Lenox Village have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Lenox Village has a pool.
Does Retreat at Lenox Village have accessible units?
Yes, Retreat at Lenox Village has accessible units.
Does Retreat at Lenox Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Lenox Village has units with dishwashers.

