Retreat at Lenox Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Thank you for your interest in Lenox Village Town Center, where you can live, work, play and entertain. Lenox Village Town Center is for those who desire convenience and a beautiful array of services in a central location. You’ll love coming home to your exceptional one, two, or three-bedroom condominium. Enjoy entertaining your friends & family at home in your gourmet designer kitchen with built in microwave, kitchen island and stylish black appliances. Every home is equipped with a full size stackable washer and dryer and generous closet space that will give you the room to simplify your life. Our amenities include a Wi-Fi cyber cafe, conference room, executive business center, private movie theater and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness facility. Lenox Village Town Center is home to the Peacock Ballroom, which features a variety of event planning choices with a full caterer’s kitchen. Lenox Village Town Center is a unique one-of-a-kind experience you simply won’t want to miss.