Nestled into a peaceful setting amid rolling hills, Audubon Park is your perfect choice for calm and convenient living less than ten miles from the attractions away from downtown Nashville, Tennessee.Our pet-friendly community offers a variety of one, two and three-bedroom floorplans in both apartment and townhome varieties. Come home to a serene and private fenced-in yard plus a bright living space with handsome hardwood-style flooring, plush carpet, and your own private entrance. Interiors feature fully-equipped kitchens finished with shaker-style cabinets and classic granite-style countertops, plus washer and dryer connections for ultimate convenience.You’ll enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to Audubon Park. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!