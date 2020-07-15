All apartments in Nashville
913 Beaver Creek Way
913 Beaver Creek Way

913 Beaver Creek Way · (615) 235-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Nashville
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

913 Beaver Creek Way, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors on entire main level. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator plus granite counter tops in kitchen. Two bedroom suites each with their own full bathroom. Located 3 minutes from I-24 and 20 minutes from downtown. Publix, Walmart & restaurants close by. Fenced-in patio w/ additional storage room. Lawn care & trash all included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Available 6/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Beaver Creek Way have any available units?
913 Beaver Creek Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Beaver Creek Way have?
Some of 913 Beaver Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Beaver Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
913 Beaver Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Beaver Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 913 Beaver Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 913 Beaver Creek Way offer parking?
No, 913 Beaver Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 913 Beaver Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Beaver Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Beaver Creek Way have a pool?
No, 913 Beaver Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 913 Beaver Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 913 Beaver Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Beaver Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Beaver Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
