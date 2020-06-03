All apartments in Nashville
905 Holly Forest
905 Holly Forest

905 Holly Forest · (615) 506-3119
Location

905 Holly Forest, Nashville, TN 37221
Coronado

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, Townhome In Bellevue - Property Id: 121937

Coronada Townhome Condominiums, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath renovated Condo 905 Holly Forest, Nashville, TN 37221. Available now. Two car garage, Covered entry. Two levels, open architecture, chalet-style vaulted ceiling, full kitchen with all appliances, washer/ dryer in unit. Tile wood and carpet on floors. Dining Room adjoins large deck. Quiet natural setting by a creek, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Located west of Nashville In Bellevue, Highway 70; Near Starbucks, Kroger, Bellevue One, Public Library, Publix, Restaurants, I-40, 25 Minutes to airport. Non-smoking, one small pet ok. Schools: K-4 Westmeade Elementary, Bellevue Middle, Hillwood High School. Percy Warner and Edwin Warner, Red Caboose Parks nearby. $1700 per month + utilities (Hoa fee and trash included in rent), $1700 deposit. 650+ credit, 3x rent in income, $50 application per adult, $100 Admin fee, $350 pet fee. For application or showing please text Phillip at 615-506-3119
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121937
Property Id 121937

(RLNE5765811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Holly Forest have any available units?
905 Holly Forest has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Holly Forest have?
Some of 905 Holly Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Holly Forest currently offering any rent specials?
905 Holly Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Holly Forest pet-friendly?
No, 905 Holly Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 905 Holly Forest offer parking?
Yes, 905 Holly Forest does offer parking.
Does 905 Holly Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Holly Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Holly Forest have a pool?
Yes, 905 Holly Forest has a pool.
Does 905 Holly Forest have accessible units?
No, 905 Holly Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Holly Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Holly Forest has units with dishwashers.
