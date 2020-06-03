Amenities

Coronada Townhome Condominiums, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath renovated Condo 905 Holly Forest, Nashville, TN 37221. Available now. Two car garage, Covered entry. Two levels, open architecture, chalet-style vaulted ceiling, full kitchen with all appliances, washer/ dryer in unit. Tile wood and carpet on floors. Dining Room adjoins large deck. Quiet natural setting by a creek, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Located west of Nashville In Bellevue, Highway 70; Near Starbucks, Kroger, Bellevue One, Public Library, Publix, Restaurants, I-40, 25 Minutes to airport. Non-smoking, one small pet ok. Schools: K-4 Westmeade Elementary, Bellevue Middle, Hillwood High School. Percy Warner and Edwin Warner, Red Caboose Parks nearby. $1700 per month + utilities (Hoa fee and trash included in rent), $1700 deposit. 650+ credit, 3x rent in income, $50 application per adult, $100 Admin fee, $350 pet fee. For application or showing please text Phillip at 615-506-3119

