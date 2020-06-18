All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

893 Stirrup Dr.

893 Stirrup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

893 Stirrup Drive, Nashville, TN 37221
Harpeth Path

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
sauna
Spectacular home with views! - This large renovated home on a hillside has spectacular views and balconies on all 3 levels. Located near the end of a dead end street, with lots of privacy, no houses across street. Also just minutes from One Bellevue Place shopping and theatre. Large storage room(s) in basement with sunroom, full bath, and 2nd washer/dryer set. Huge master suite with oversized walk-in cedar closet, jacuzzi tub and steam room shower. Basement can be 5th bedroom. Rental Price negotiable with a longer term lease.

- 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms with walk in showers
- 4571 sq ft of usable space, including a fully finished basement with sun room and full bathroom can be used as office or 5th bedroom
- 800 sq ft master bedroom has private balcony, steam room with radio/cd player, jacuzzi, double vanity, private washer/dryer, massive walk-in cedar closet
- Bamboo hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen w/ granite, bathrooms, finished basement.
- Water filtration system throughout home, house humidifier, central vacuum.
- Large windows allow for ample sunlight and stunning views of Bellevue
- Backup generator
- Private dead end street - safe for children and animals
- Flagstone patio with fire pit
- Stone wall surrounding home
- Washer and dryer in master bedroom and in basement (2 sets included)
- Two car garage with tons of storage/shelving/cabinets
- Additional refrigerator in garage

(RLNE5668784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Stirrup Dr. have any available units?
893 Stirrup Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 Stirrup Dr. have?
Some of 893 Stirrup Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Stirrup Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
893 Stirrup Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Stirrup Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 893 Stirrup Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 893 Stirrup Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 893 Stirrup Dr. does offer parking.
Does 893 Stirrup Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 893 Stirrup Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Stirrup Dr. have a pool?
No, 893 Stirrup Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 893 Stirrup Dr. have accessible units?
No, 893 Stirrup Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Stirrup Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 893 Stirrup Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
