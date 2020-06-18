893 Stirrup Dr.

Amenities

Spectacular home with views! - This large renovated home on a hillside has spectacular views and balconies on all 3 levels. Located near the end of a dead end street, with lots of privacy, no houses across street. Also just minutes from One Bellevue Place shopping and theatre. Large storage room(s) in basement with sunroom, full bath, and 2nd washer/dryer set. Huge master suite with oversized walk-in cedar closet, jacuzzi tub and steam room shower. Basement can be 5th bedroom. Rental Price negotiable with a longer term lease.



- 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms with walk in showers

- 4571 sq ft of usable space, including a fully finished basement with sun room and full bathroom can be used as office or 5th bedroom

- 800 sq ft master bedroom has private balcony, steam room with radio/cd player, jacuzzi, double vanity, private washer/dryer, massive walk-in cedar closet

- Bamboo hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen w/ granite, bathrooms, finished basement.

- Water filtration system throughout home, house humidifier, central vacuum.

- Large windows allow for ample sunlight and stunning views of Bellevue

- Backup generator

- Private dead end street - safe for children and animals

- Flagstone patio with fire pit

- Stone wall surrounding home

- Washer and dryer in master bedroom and in basement (2 sets included)

- Two car garage with tons of storage/shelving/cabinets

- Additional refrigerator in garage



(RLNE5668784)