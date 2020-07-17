All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

788 Gloucester Lane

788 Gloucester Lane · (615) 852-5141
Location

788 Gloucester Lane, Nashville, TN 37221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 788 Gloucester Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,080

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
788 Gloucester Lane Available 08/01/20 4Bed Avondale Park Home w/ Fenced Yard!! - Avondale Park is a picturesque community with easy access to I-40 / Downtown Nashville / Briley Pkwy / Hwy 100 / Bellevue. This home has an open floor plan, all kitchen appliances, fireplace, and W/D! It also features a fenced in yard, back patio, and garage! This home is pet friendly, some breed restrictions apply. Rent includes renters insurance and air filters. For more info please TEXT Alex at 615-852-5141

(RLNE4942967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Gloucester Lane have any available units?
788 Gloucester Lane has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 788 Gloucester Lane have?
Some of 788 Gloucester Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Gloucester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
788 Gloucester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Gloucester Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 788 Gloucester Lane is pet friendly.
Does 788 Gloucester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 788 Gloucester Lane offers parking.
Does 788 Gloucester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Gloucester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Gloucester Lane have a pool?
No, 788 Gloucester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 788 Gloucester Lane have accessible units?
No, 788 Gloucester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Gloucester Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 Gloucester Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
