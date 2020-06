Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

This is an excellent luxury urban townhome located in the heart of the city!! It has easy access to the interstate, shops and restaurants! It's also great for a work live office and roommates! Office can be used as a 3rd bedroom! Don't miss out on this awesome luxury home just minutes from downtown, Germantown and 5 points! Say NO to an apartment and YES to this spacious townhome with a 2 car garage and lots of storage with a restaurant and gym on the property!!