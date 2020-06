Amenities

pet friendly

Madison!! New Paint! Refinished floors! 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Ranch on HUGE Corner Lot! Pets okay! Fenced! - This is an amazing opportunity in a beautiful part of the Neely's Bend area of Madison! Surrounded by similar ranch homes with sprawling lush yards! You can see the middle school from the house! There are two bedrooms in the main part of the home (to the right side looking at it from the street) then there is a separate room and private half bath completely on the opposite side (left) that can even have it's own entrance! This works well as in-law quarters or a private apartment. The home is on an over-sized corner lot. There is partial fencing and a little pet area. There are two sheds that are old and worn - not much to look at, but certainly with some life left for your treasures or handy work. Pet friendly!



You can set up a showing or apply online anytime at www.5pointsrealty.co



