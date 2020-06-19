All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:56 PM

6820 U.S. 70S

6820 Harding Pike · (615) 645-2594
Location

6820 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
West Meade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit 402. Tenants will enjoy a spacious layout, with large living room, gas fireplace, separate dining area, and balcony. Split floor plan which is great for roommates. Washer and dryer included. Community amenities include a gorgeous pool and fitness center. Montview Community is located in West Meade, directly off Hwy 70, in between Belle Meade and Bellevue.

Tenant pays utilties (water, gas for fireplace, and electric)
No Section 8
App fee $45 per adult
Sec Dep = to 1 month's rent
Pets on case by case basis
Other fees may apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 U.S. 70S have any available units?
6820 U.S. 70S has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 U.S. 70S have?
Some of 6820 U.S. 70S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 U.S. 70S currently offering any rent specials?
6820 U.S. 70S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 U.S. 70S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 U.S. 70S is pet friendly.
Does 6820 U.S. 70S offer parking?
No, 6820 U.S. 70S does not offer parking.
Does 6820 U.S. 70S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 U.S. 70S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 U.S. 70S have a pool?
Yes, 6820 U.S. 70S has a pool.
Does 6820 U.S. 70S have accessible units?
No, 6820 U.S. 70S does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 U.S. 70S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 U.S. 70S does not have units with dishwashers.
