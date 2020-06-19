6820 U.S. 70S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Unit 402. Tenants will enjoy a spacious layout, with large living room, gas fireplace, separate dining area, and balcony. Split floor plan which is great for roommates. Washer and dryer included. Community amenities include a gorgeous pool and fitness center. Montview Community is located in West Meade, directly off Hwy 70, in between Belle Meade and Bellevue.



Tenant pays utilties (water, gas for fireplace, and electric)

No Section 8

App fee $45 per adult

Sec Dep = to 1 month's rent

Pets on case by case basis

Other fees may apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.