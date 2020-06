Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Showing slots now full. No more showings being scheduled at this time. Move in July 1. Lease End Options Either May 2021 -or- May 2022. 2 pet max. Pet must be under 40 lbs and must be house trained. $25 per/mo per pet rent. 1930's updated Renovated colonial home w/ built in book shelves, beautiful trim work, gleaming hardwood floors, sunroom, fireplace, huge master bedroom, massive attic and basement for storage. Creek divides property! Lawn care included!!! Interior pics coming soon.