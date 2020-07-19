Amenities

6413 Cloverbrook Drive Available 07/24/20 Fully Furnished Spacious Home in Cloverland Acres! - Beautiful fully furnished home and property in the heart of Brentwood. Only 1-mile to I-65, in a quiet and lush suburban neighborhood with large lots. 1-Acre, corner lot, in the highly sought after Cloverland Acres subdivision. Modern stainless appliances, 3-bathrooms plus master suite. 2-car garage with LOTS of storage and accentuated by a long/wide driveway. Both the front & rear yards are beautiful and feature a patio/fountain/gas grill/organic vegetable garden. Small pets will be considered with owner approval.



(RLNE5966466)