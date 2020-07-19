All apartments in Nashville
6413 Cloverbrook Drive

6413 Cloverbrook Drive · (615) 403-2767
Location

6413 Cloverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN 37027
Cloverland Acres

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6413 Cloverbrook Drive · Avail. Jul 24

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2424 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6413 Cloverbrook Drive Available 07/24/20 Fully Furnished Spacious Home in Cloverland Acres! - Beautiful fully furnished home and property in the heart of Brentwood. Only 1-mile to I-65, in a quiet and lush suburban neighborhood with large lots. 1-Acre, corner lot, in the highly sought after Cloverland Acres subdivision. Modern stainless appliances, 3-bathrooms plus master suite. 2-car garage with LOTS of storage and accentuated by a long/wide driveway. Both the front & rear yards are beautiful and feature a patio/fountain/gas grill/organic vegetable garden. Small pets will be considered with owner approval.

(RLNE5966466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive have any available units?
6413 Cloverbrook Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive have?
Some of 6413 Cloverbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 Cloverbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6413 Cloverbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 Cloverbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6413 Cloverbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6413 Cloverbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 Cloverbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6413 Cloverbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6413 Cloverbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 Cloverbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 Cloverbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
