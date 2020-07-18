604 Hapwood Dr

Amenities
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage. Fully renovated and ready to move in! Lawn care provided. Possibly available for Corporate Relocation on a shorter-term basis. Pets negotiable upon Property Managers approval. Sorry no smokers. 10 mins from Downtown, 15 from Nissan Stadium and 10 to the Belmont and Vanderbilt. $45 application fee.