604 Hapwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage. Fully renovated and ready to move in! Lawn care provided. Possibly available for Corporate Relocation on a shorter-term basis. Pets negotiable upon Property Managers approval. Sorry no smokers. 10 mins from Downtown, 15 from Nissan Stadium and 10 to the Belmont and Vanderbilt. $45 application fee.