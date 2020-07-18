All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 604 Hapwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
604 Hapwood Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

604 Hapwood Dr

604 Hapwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 Hapwood Drive, Nashville, TN 37209

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage. Fully renovated and ready to move in! Lawn care provided. Possibly available for Corporate Relocation on a shorter-term basis. Pets negotiable upon Property Managers approval. Sorry no smokers. 10 mins from Downtown, 15 from Nissan Stadium and 10 to the Belmont and Vanderbilt. $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Hapwood Dr have any available units?
604 Hapwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Hapwood Dr have?
Some of 604 Hapwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Hapwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
604 Hapwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Hapwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Hapwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 604 Hapwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 604 Hapwood Dr offers parking.
Does 604 Hapwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Hapwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Hapwood Dr have a pool?
No, 604 Hapwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 604 Hapwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 604 Hapwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Hapwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Hapwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
The Place
600 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University