Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave

Three story townhome off Nolensville Rd., just north of Concord Rd. in Brentwood. Four bedroom, three and half bath with a two car garage. Close to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, McDonald's and more. Available July 1, 2020. Pictures are not current, some changes have been made, new pictures to be posted soon. Broker is owner of property. Showings by appointment only. NO Smoking! NO Pets!