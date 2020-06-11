5560 Prada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful brick home has an open kitchen and living room concept leading to a lovely back deck. All stainless appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer included! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, with the master having a large, walk-in closet and a master bathroom containing a huge bathtub! The lower level contains the fourth bedroom, even more storage space, and the entrance to the garage. Don't miss out! Take a tour and apply today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.