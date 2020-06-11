All apartments in Nashville
5560 Prada Drive

5560 Prada Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1824050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful brick home has an open kitchen and living room concept leading to a lovely back deck. All stainless appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer included! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, with the master having a large, walk-in closet and a master bathroom containing a huge bathtub! The lower level contains the fourth bedroom, even more storage space, and the entrance to the garage. Don't miss out! Take a tour and apply today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Prada Drive have any available units?
5560 Prada Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 Prada Drive have?
Some of 5560 Prada Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 Prada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Prada Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Prada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5560 Prada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5560 Prada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5560 Prada Drive does offer parking.
Does 5560 Prada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5560 Prada Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Prada Drive have a pool?
No, 5560 Prada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Prada Drive have accessible units?
No, 5560 Prada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Prada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 Prada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
