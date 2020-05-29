All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5547 Prada Dr.

5547 Prada Drive · (866) 535-9956
Location

5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5547 Prada Dr. · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2309 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.

- 4 bedrooms
- 3.5 bathrooms
- 2 car attached garage
- Open floor plan
- Wood flooring
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Multiple walk-in closets
- Extra storage closets
- Large deck
- Pet friendly (15 lb limit)
- Lawn care included

Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, parks, Cool Springs and Downtown Nashville, this home will not last long!!!

http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/L-UovDzslOw

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

(RLNE5765759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 Prada Dr. have any available units?
5547 Prada Dr. has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 Prada Dr. have?
Some of 5547 Prada Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 Prada Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Prada Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Prada Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5547 Prada Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5547 Prada Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5547 Prada Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5547 Prada Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 Prada Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Prada Dr. have a pool?
No, 5547 Prada Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Prada Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5547 Prada Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Prada Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5547 Prada Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
