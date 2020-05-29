5547 Prada Dr.

Amenities

OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.



- 4 bedrooms

- 3.5 bathrooms

- 2 car attached garage

- Open floor plan

- Wood flooring

- Granite countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Multiple walk-in closets

- Extra storage closets

- Large deck

- Pet friendly (15 lb limit)

- Lawn care included



Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, parks, Cool Springs and Downtown Nashville, this home will not last long!!!



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

(866) 535-9956

http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.



To view a virtual tour visit the link below.

https://youtu.be/L-UovDzslOw



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)



(RLNE5765759)