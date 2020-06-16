All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 526 Chandler Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
526 Chandler Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

526 Chandler Pl

526 Chandler Place · (615) 398-0832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

526 Chandler Place, Nashville, TN 37076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 526 Chandler Pl · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Spacious Hermitage Condo with a Pool and 2 Master suites!! $1425/mo - Check out this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Hermitage right off of Old Hickory Blvd. Close to Tri-Star, Walk-able to restaurants, Plenty of walk in closets, a private back patio, master on main level, in-unit Laundry included, lawncare included, Very large bedrooms with carpet. Round it out with a community Pool and Clubhouse and you'll never want to leave!

Email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com for showings
Check out the video tour on this listing.

$1425/mo rent
$1425 security Deposit
Pets under 25lbs OK with a $35/mo per pet fee. (no additional Deposit)

Requirements:
Credit 600+, No evictions on record, Income of 3X rent, no section 8

Thanks for looking!

Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker #6155415159

(RLNE4204070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Chandler Pl have any available units?
526 Chandler Pl has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Chandler Pl have?
Some of 526 Chandler Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Chandler Pl currently offering any rent specials?
526 Chandler Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Chandler Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Chandler Pl is pet friendly.
Does 526 Chandler Pl offer parking?
No, 526 Chandler Pl does not offer parking.
Does 526 Chandler Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Chandler Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Chandler Pl have a pool?
Yes, 526 Chandler Pl has a pool.
Does 526 Chandler Pl have accessible units?
No, 526 Chandler Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Chandler Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Chandler Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 526 Chandler Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Novo Donelson
135 Donelson Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
1818 Church
1818 Church St
Nashville, TN 37203
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity