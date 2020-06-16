526 Chandler Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Spacious Hermitage Condo with a Pool and 2 Master suites!! $1425/mo - Check out this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Hermitage right off of Old Hickory Blvd. Close to Tri-Star, Walk-able to restaurants, Plenty of walk in closets, a private back patio, master on main level, in-unit Laundry included, lawncare included, Very large bedrooms with carpet. Round it out with a community Pool and Clubhouse and you'll never want to leave!



Email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com for showings

Check out the video tour on this listing.



$1425/mo rent

$1425 security Deposit

Pets under 25lbs OK with a $35/mo per pet fee. (no additional Deposit)



Requirements:

Credit 600+, No evictions on record, Income of 3X rent, no section 8



Thanks for looking!



Offered by Vibe Realty

Broker #6155415159



(RLNE4204070)