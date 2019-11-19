5209 Greenleaf Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful BRAND NEW Brick Home with a Large Treed Yard is Ready for YOU and Your Family to Enjoy! * 2-Story Entry Foyer * Luxury Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring Throughout * Vaulted Great Room with Gas Fireplace * Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Eating Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances and Fridge * Formal Dining Room * Main Level Master Suite * Master Bath with Double Vanites, Large Shower, Walk-In Closet * 2 Bedrooms Up * Large Bonus Room * 2-Car Garage & Parking * Private Yard * NO PETS