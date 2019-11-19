All apartments in Nashville
5209 Greenleaf Dr

Location

5209 Greenleaf Dr, Nashville, TN 37211
McMurray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful BRAND NEW Brick Home with a Large Treed Yard is Ready for YOU and Your Family to Enjoy! * 2-Story Entry Foyer * Luxury Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring Throughout * Vaulted Great Room with Gas Fireplace * Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Eating Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances and Fridge * Formal Dining Room * Main Level Master Suite * Master Bath with Double Vanites, Large Shower, Walk-In Closet * 2 Bedrooms Up * Large Bonus Room * 2-Car Garage & Parking * Private Yard * NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Greenleaf Dr have any available units?
5209 Greenleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 Greenleaf Dr have?
Some of 5209 Greenleaf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 Greenleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Greenleaf Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Greenleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5209 Greenleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 5209 Greenleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5209 Greenleaf Dr does offer parking.
Does 5209 Greenleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5209 Greenleaf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Greenleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 5209 Greenleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Greenleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 5209 Greenleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Greenleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 Greenleaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

