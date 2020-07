Amenities

This Duplex is in one of the best areas of Madison with easy access to Briley Pkwy, I-65, and Ellington Pkwy. Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Supermarkets all within a few miles. Two Large bedrooms, Living Room, And Eat-In-Kitchen. The bathroom was just re-done. No Pets Allowed. Heating is Gas. Washer/Dryer hook up in nice sized Utility Room.