Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:56 AM

500 Madison St. Unit 101

500 Madison St · (866) 535-9956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Madison St, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 Madison St. Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
STUNNING 2 BEDROOM GERMANTOWN LOFT - This stunning 2 bedroom loft offers 1,200 square feet and is located in the heart of Germantown.

Features:
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Soaring 11' Ceilings
-Corner Unit
-Designer Lighting
-1 Assigned Off-Street Parking Space
-Water included

Located within walking distance of shops restaurants, coffee shops, parks and just minutes to Downtown Nashville, this condo will not last long!

Call us to view this property!
1-866-535-9956

To apply & reserve this home visit the link below.
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/51jlPgid_lM

This home is not pet friendly

(RLNE5670691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 have any available units?
500 Madison St. Unit 101 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 have?
Some of 500 Madison St. Unit 101's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Madison St. Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Madison St. Unit 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Madison St. Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Madison St. Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Madison St. Unit 101 does offer parking.
Does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Madison St. Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 500 Madison St. Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 500 Madison St. Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Madison St. Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Madison St. Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
