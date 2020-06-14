500 Madison St. Unit 101

Amenities
STUNNING 2 BEDROOM GERMANTOWN LOFT - This stunning 2 bedroom loft offers 1,200 square feet and is located in the heart of Germantown.
Features:
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Soaring 11' Ceilings
-Corner Unit
-Designer Lighting
-1 Assigned Off-Street Parking Space
-Water included
Located within walking distance of shops restaurants, coffee shops, parks and just minutes to Downtown Nashville, this condo will not last long!
Call us to view this property!
1-866-535-9956
To apply & reserve this home visit the link below.
http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com
To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/51jlPgid_lM
This home is not pet friendly
(RLNE5670691)