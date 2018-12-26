4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12

Amenities

Beautiful Classic Craftsman Style 2-Story Townhome Built in 2018 - Available Now! - This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!



** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **

Welcome to this beautifully designed classic craftsman style 2-story townhome recently built in 2018. Features high-end finishes, including vaulted ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, brand new carpets in bedrooms, colonial white granite countertops and gray shaker style cabinets in both the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side stainless refrigerator, double stainless steel under mount sink, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer tile in bathrooms. Includes a Vivint Smart Home Security System that controls the thermostat and electronic locks remotely from you phone and the main panel in the kitchen. Convenient Uber / Lift access to Downtown Nashville. Located only 5 miles from Charlotte and White Bridge.



Rent includes a refrigerator, washer, dryer, exterior lawn maintenance, and trash. Two vehicle attached carport parking in rear. Dog park and playground scheduled to be built in the near future per builder.



** (LEASING SUMMARY) **

- Available Date: 06/03/2020;

- Monthly Rent: $1,899.00;

- Security Deposit: $1,899.00;

- Minimum Lease: 12+ month lease;

- Appliances Included: yes, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;

- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;

- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;

- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;

- Housing Vouchers: yes, this property does accept section 8 / housing vouchers;



** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **

- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;



** (HOW TO APPLY) **

- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;

- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;

- Search the list for your preferred property;

- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;

- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;

- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;

- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;



Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.



(RLNE5133813)