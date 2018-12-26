All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12

4325 Ashland City Highway · (615) 270-1545 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4325 Ashland City Highway, Nashville, TN 37218
Northwest Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
online portal
Beautiful Classic Craftsman Style 2-Story Townhome Built in 2018 - Available Now! - This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Welcome to this beautifully designed classic craftsman style 2-story townhome recently built in 2018. Features high-end finishes, including vaulted ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, brand new carpets in bedrooms, colonial white granite countertops and gray shaker style cabinets in both the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side stainless refrigerator, double stainless steel under mount sink, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer tile in bathrooms. Includes a Vivint Smart Home Security System that controls the thermostat and electronic locks remotely from you phone and the main panel in the kitchen. Convenient Uber / Lift access to Downtown Nashville. Located only 5 miles from Charlotte and White Bridge.

Rent includes a refrigerator, washer, dryer, exterior lawn maintenance, and trash. Two vehicle attached carport parking in rear. Dog park and playground scheduled to be built in the near future per builder.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 06/03/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $1,899.00;
- Security Deposit: $1,899.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12+ month lease;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: yes, this property does accept section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.

(RLNE5133813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 have any available units?
4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 have?
Some of 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 does offer parking.
Does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 have a pool?
No, 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 have accessible units?
No, 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4325 Ashland City Hwy, #12?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
Stacks on Main
535 Main St
Nashville, TN 37206
Nob Hill Apartments
180 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37211
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity