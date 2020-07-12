/
maxwell
352 Apartments for rent in Maxwell, Nashville, TN
34 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
1 Unit Available
210 N 9th St
210 North 9th Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1144 sqft
Stunning fully furnished 2 bedroom home walking distance to Five Points and only 2 miles to Broadway. Home also benefits from outdoor bar and off street parking. Washer & dryer are included.
1 Unit Available
909 Mansfield Avenue
909 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Located in the heart of East Nashville, just minutes from downtown Nashville, beautiful hardwood floors, finished recreation room in basement with wood-burning fireplace, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included, one car attached carport,
1 Unit Available
207 NEILL AVE
207 Neill Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2766 sqft
Luxury Eastside townhome with stunning views and rooftop patio! - Luxury Eastside townhome with 4 private bedroom suites, stunning skyline views and rooftop patio! Get anywhere in Nashville in just minutes from this gorgeous home just off Main
1 Unit Available
1009 Mansfield Street
1009 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (3-6-9 months) Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished house in Nashville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
21 Units Available
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,182
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1112 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
34 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
2 Units Available
Belvedere
604 Russell St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
867 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and area parks. Community features Nest technology, trash valet and 24-hour laundry. Updated kitchens with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly community. Recently renovated.
1 Unit Available
1208 Stockell St
1208 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
North Nashville Cottage - Property Id: 306543 Optional 3rd bedroom/office. Big fenced backyard with storage shed and a great deck for outdoor entertaining. Interior of home has updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1331 Pennock Avenue
1331 Pennock Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1865 sqft
1331 Pennock Avenue Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Cleveland Park Home with Fenced in Yard! - 2017 built 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an open concept layout and a large chef's kitchen. Hardwood flooring downstairs and a bedroom on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
1614 Eastside Avenue
1614 Eastside Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1230 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath East Nashville Home-3 Blocks from Shelby Park - Built in 1930, this house is located in Historic East Nashville and less than 3 blocks away from Shelby Park.
1 Unit Available
1118 Lillian Street Unit #4
1118 Lillian Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- (RLNE2859220)
1 Unit Available
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.
1 Unit Available
1204 N 2nd St
1204 North 2nd Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1764 sqft
True East has a new RENTAL in our inventory! This super cute Cleveland Park home is a 3BR/2BA + an office! High ceilings, exposed brick, beautiful renovated kitchen, pristine hardwood floors, washer/dryer, great storage and fully fenced yard! Lawn
1 Unit Available
931 Russell St
931 Russell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1588 sqft
Lookout Flats is a gorgeous walk up 2 story condo with enormous windows, 10-foot ceilings, and a rooftop deck. It is a 3 bedroom/2 bath property. Provides amazing comfort and luxury. 9 blocks from downtown with secure/private parking.
1 Unit Available
702 Strickland Dr
702 Strickland Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,749
1863 sqft
This is an excellent luxury urban townhome located in the heart of the city!! It has easy access to the interstate, shops and restaurants! It's also great for a work live office and roommates! Office can be used as a 3rd bedroom! Don't miss out on
1 Unit Available
1619 Woodland St
1619 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1822 sqft
This architectural award winning Victorian home in sought after Lockeland Springs has original newly re-finished hardwoods, soaring ceilings, gorgeous crown molding throughout, and outdoor living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
1521 Montgomery Ave
1521 Montgomery Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
NewlyBuilt in 2020 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Central Heat and Air. Located in Historic East Nashville 10 Minutes from downtown Nashville
1 Unit Available
1340 Lischey Ave
1340 Lischey Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2197 sqft
Gorgeous single family new construction in desirable Cleveland Park, close to downtown. Modern Kitchen, bathrooms and high end finishes throughout including Quartz countertops, Marble backsplash.
1 Unit Available
1407 Meridian St
1407 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1321 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL 90 DAYS TO 180 DAYS(RENEWABLE) ADORABLE 4 BEDRM FURNISHED COTTAGE STYLE HOME WITH HUGE BACK LAWN,ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, VERY CLOSE TO DWNTWN NASHVILLE....FURNITURE INCLUDES 6 BEDS, DR/LR FURNITURE. UTILITIES INCL.
1 Unit Available
1004 N 7th St
1004 North 7th Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1130 sqft
1004 N 7th St Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE WITH PARK VIEW - This updated East Nashville cottage offers over 1,100 square feet that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
819 Meridian St
819 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1281 sqft
East Nashville Cottage - Great 3 bed house that sits on an oversized lot with plenty of parking, outdoor grill, and large back porch with rocking chairs. In the heart of the trendy East Nashville neighborhood and 5 minutes from Downtown.
1 Unit Available
944 McFerrin Ave
944 Mcferrin Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1196 sqft
944 McFerrin Ave Available 08/01/20 Cottage in East Nashville, Walk to Mas Tacos & The Pharmacy, Fenced Yard,Pet Friendly, 3 bed/1 ba - 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in East Nashville, walking distance to Mas Tacos and The Pharmacy, Hardwood Floors,