Nashville, TN
4210 Hillsboro Pike #208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4210 Hillsboro Pike #208

4210 Hillsboro Pike · (615) 861-4191 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4210 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in the Heart of Green Hills! - Beautiful Town Home in the Heart of Green Hills! Walk to Bluebird Cafe, Whole Foods, Hill Center or Any of the MANY Options - Less Than One Mile to Green Hills Mall, Shopping, Eateries, Night Life - YOU NAME IT!!! This Spacious Town Home Features *2 Beds * 2 1/2 baths *Open Lighting *Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite! *Hardwood Floors *Gas Fireplace *Formal Dining Room *Breakfast Bar *Two Suites Located on Second Level *Washing Machine & Dryer Included - Also on Second Level *Private Back Patio *

*Tenants May Not Make Holes in Walls - Please Use Command Hooks or Similar, do not use Nails, Screws, Anchors or Mounting Hardware.

*Pets Are Not Permitted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2351027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 have any available units?
4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 have?
Some of 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 does offer parking.
Does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 have a pool?
No, 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 have accessible units?
No, 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Hillsboro Pike #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
