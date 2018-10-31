4210 Hillsboro Pike #208

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in the Heart of Green Hills! - Beautiful Town Home in the Heart of Green Hills! Walk to Bluebird Cafe, Whole Foods, Hill Center or Any of the MANY Options - Less Than One Mile to Green Hills Mall, Shopping, Eateries, Night Life - YOU NAME IT!!! This Spacious Town Home Features *2 Beds * 2 1/2 baths *Open Lighting *Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite! *Hardwood Floors *Gas Fireplace *Formal Dining Room *Breakfast Bar *Two Suites Located on Second Level *Washing Machine & Dryer Included - Also on Second Level *Private Back Patio *



*Tenants May Not Make Holes in Walls - Please Use Command Hooks or Similar, do not use Nails, Screws, Anchors or Mounting Hardware.



*Pets Are Not Permitted



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2351027)