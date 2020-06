Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Just Listed and Newly renovated! Available now! Beautiful 3-4 bedroom home, all new stainless appliances, all rooms freashly painted, new wood-like flooring throughout, new tile in bath, large laundry room, den could be 4th bedroom, new drive, nice front and back yard, padio, storage building~ close to everything!, on bus line, pets are neg. ***** (For more info and showing instructions call Sherry Mills-Scott 615-347-1788)****