370 Wallace Rd E4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Furnished Corporate Rental - Property Id: 264937



Corporate Housing Condominium in Nashville



Fully Furnished CHBO Corporate Housing By Owner.



Very Nice Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, ceramic tile kitchen with pantry, dining, living room with flat screen tv, Master bedroom with flat-screen television, King size bed and walk-in closet and large half bath. 2nd bedroom with twin bed, accent lighting, and natural lighting from the large windows, Good closets and storage. Renovated, hardwood floors throughout, Covered entry, Private balcony, on-site laundry, pool.



Across the street from TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, Downtown 10 miles, Airport 6 miles, Convenient to I-24, I-40, I-440 and I-65, Walmart, Sams, International Market, many restaurants, and other shopping destinations.



$3000 minimum 1 month

$2800 minimum 3 months

$2600 minimum 6months

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264937

Property Id 264937



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5892746)