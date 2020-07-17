All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

370 Wallace Rd E4

370 Wallace Rd · (615) 506-3119
Location

370 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E4 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Furnished Corporate Rental - Property Id: 264937

Corporate Housing Condominium in Nashville

Fully Furnished CHBO Corporate Housing By Owner.

Very Nice Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, ceramic tile kitchen with pantry, dining, living room with flat screen tv, Master bedroom with flat-screen television, King size bed and walk-in closet and large half bath. 2nd bedroom with twin bed, accent lighting, and natural lighting from the large windows, Good closets and storage. Renovated, hardwood floors throughout, Covered entry, Private balcony, on-site laundry, pool.

Across the street from TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, Downtown 10 miles, Airport 6 miles, Convenient to I-24, I-40, I-440 and I-65, Walmart, Sams, International Market, many restaurants, and other shopping destinations.

$3000 minimum 1 month
$2800 minimum 3 months
$2600 minimum 6months
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264937
Property Id 264937

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Wallace Rd E4 have any available units?
370 Wallace Rd E4 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Wallace Rd E4 have?
Some of 370 Wallace Rd E4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Wallace Rd E4 currently offering any rent specials?
370 Wallace Rd E4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Wallace Rd E4 pet-friendly?
No, 370 Wallace Rd E4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 370 Wallace Rd E4 offer parking?
No, 370 Wallace Rd E4 does not offer parking.
Does 370 Wallace Rd E4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Wallace Rd E4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Wallace Rd E4 have a pool?
Yes, 370 Wallace Rd E4 has a pool.
Does 370 Wallace Rd E4 have accessible units?
No, 370 Wallace Rd E4 does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Wallace Rd E4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Wallace Rd E4 has units with dishwashers.
