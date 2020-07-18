327 Westchester Dr

Amenities

This rental home is a gem. 15 minutes North of downtown Nashville. Under renovation and will be new interior paint, renovated kitchen and baths, original hardwood flooring on this one level ranch home ono over one acres land. Garden, treed and fenced in back yard. You will enjoy the sunroom, front porch, and spend most of your time in the vaulted ceiling open, inviting kitchen living room. Relax in the den. Pet on a case by case basis. $500 non refundable pet cleaning fee. Security Deposit $2200