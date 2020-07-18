All apartments in Nashville
327 Westchester Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

327 Westchester Dr

327 Westchester Drive · (615) 500-0727
Location

327 Westchester Drive, Nashville, TN 37115
Dickerson Road

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2119 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This rental home is a gem. 15 minutes North of downtown Nashville. Under renovation and will be new interior paint, renovated kitchen and baths, original hardwood flooring on this one level ranch home ono over one acres land. Garden, treed and fenced in back yard. You will enjoy the sunroom, front porch, and spend most of your time in the vaulted ceiling open, inviting kitchen living room. Relax in the den. Pet on a case by case basis. $500 non refundable pet cleaning fee. Security Deposit $2200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Westchester Dr have any available units?
327 Westchester Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Westchester Dr have?
Some of 327 Westchester Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Westchester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
327 Westchester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Westchester Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Westchester Dr is pet friendly.
Does 327 Westchester Dr offer parking?
No, 327 Westchester Dr does not offer parking.
Does 327 Westchester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Westchester Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Westchester Dr have a pool?
No, 327 Westchester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 327 Westchester Dr have accessible units?
No, 327 Westchester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Westchester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Westchester Dr has units with dishwashers.
