Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Living in the heart of Midtown, walking distance to Parthenon park,vandy and surrounding shops. This is a secured building with underground parking garage. Elevators to all the floors, Hardwoods, beautiful Kitchen, big balcony to have a morning coffee .we will be renovating the unit with granite, new appliances and new paint...