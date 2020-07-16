All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2800 Westwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2800 Westwood Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 6:40 PM

2800 Westwood Avenue

2800 Westwood Avenue · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Hillsboro West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2800 Westwood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance from Vanderbilt University & Hillsboro Village Shops & Restaurants & convenient to everywhere else. $5-$7 Uber ride to Downtown Nashville, & close access to I-440. Cozy, Recently remodeled & a location that can't be beat on a quiet, dead end street.
New kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry, new bath. Plantation shutters, heart pine floors, full daylight. This home is unique as it has a full bathroom in basement space with finished cabinets and W&D connections. Also a partially finished basement that could be utilized as a recording studio, “man-cave,” office etc.

Available soon!

Email Ashley at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com for additional questions.

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Westwood Avenue have any available units?
2800 Westwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Westwood Avenue have?
Some of 2800 Westwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Westwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Westwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Westwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Westwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Westwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2800 Westwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Westwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Westwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Westwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2800 Westwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Westwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2800 Westwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Westwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Westwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2800 Westwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa
Nashville, TN 37209
Longwood At Southern Hills
371 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln
Nashville, TN 37076
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace
Nashville, TN 37013
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road
Nashville, TN 37215
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity