2800 Westwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walking distance from Vanderbilt University & Hillsboro Village Shops & Restaurants & convenient to everywhere else. $5-$7 Uber ride to Downtown Nashville, & close access to I-440. Cozy, Recently remodeled & a location that can't be beat on a quiet, dead end street.

New kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry, new bath. Plantation shutters, heart pine floors, full daylight. This home is unique as it has a full bathroom in basement space with finished cabinets and W&D connections. Also a partially finished basement that could be utilized as a recording studio, “man-cave,” office etc.



Available soon!



Email Ashley at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com for additional questions.



No Section 8

Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent

Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)

Other fees may apply

Tenant pays for all Utilities

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.