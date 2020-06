Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4/3.5 In Nashville with great location for rent! - This is a virtually brand new fully furnished 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home for rent in Nashville!



This gorgeous house boasts:

-Fully furnished

-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

-Marble countertops

-All appliances included

-Oversized rooftop deck space with BBQ grill!

-Great location!!



Rent is $3200/MO

Security Deposit is one month's rent



Small pets OK with additional fees



Contact us for further information!



Everything Real Estate, Licensed Broker

615-797-2466

Do not call this number requesting information about renting this property



(RLNE5823441)