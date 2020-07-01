All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2601 Sunset Pl

2601 Sunset Place · (615) 900-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Sunset Place, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 Sunset Pl · Avail. now

$3,095

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed / 3 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bath home is located in Hillsboro West End. The main living area and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Shed
Basement
Deck
Driveway
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Sunset Pl have any available units?
2601 Sunset Pl has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Sunset Pl have?
Some of 2601 Sunset Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Sunset Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Sunset Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Sunset Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Sunset Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2601 Sunset Pl offer parking?
No, 2601 Sunset Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Sunset Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Sunset Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Sunset Pl have a pool?
No, 2601 Sunset Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Sunset Pl have accessible units?
No, 2601 Sunset Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Sunset Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Sunset Pl has units with dishwashers.
