2601 Sunset Pl

3 bed / 3 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bath home is located in Hillsboro West End. The main living area and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has tile flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Gas Stove

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Shed

Basement

Deck

Driveway

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5867655)