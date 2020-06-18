2446 Fairbrook Drive

Amenities

This is an amazing location close to Opryland Hotel, the greenway, park, golf course, lake and everything! Donelson was the hottest zipcode in the country in 2016 and has continued to gain a following! Tons of local venues and eateries all within 10 mins to the airport, downtown, and East Nashville! Pets welcome!



www.5pointsrealty.co



*5 Points Realty, LLC nor any of our property owners work with any other leasing services. We have an exclusive management agreement and any offer to be shown the property by anyone else or leased is a scam and will end up with lost money and an invalid lease. Please use our website or call our office 615-965-5483. We only accept payments through our website. *



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.