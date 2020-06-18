All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:43 PM

2446 Fairbrook Drive

2446 Fairbrook Dr · (615) 905-1418
Location

2446 Fairbrook Dr, Nashville, TN 37214
Sunset View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an amazing location close to Opryland Hotel, the greenway, park, golf course, lake and everything! Donelson was the hottest zipcode in the country in 2016 and has continued to gain a following! Tons of local venues and eateries all within 10 mins to the airport, downtown, and East Nashville! Pets welcome!

www.5pointsrealty.co

*5 Points Realty, LLC nor any of our property owners work with any other leasing services. We have an exclusive management agreement and any offer to be shown the property by anyone else or leased is a scam and will end up with lost money and an invalid lease. Please use our website or call our office 615-965-5483. We only accept payments through our website. *

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive have any available units?
2446 Fairbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 2446 Fairbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Fairbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Fairbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 Fairbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 2446 Fairbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Fairbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2446 Fairbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2446 Fairbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Fairbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Fairbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2446 Fairbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
