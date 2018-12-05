231 Bonnalynn Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome Home to this just updated Hermitage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex conveniently located at 231 B Bonnalynn Drive. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. New flooring in living room.



This home opens to a large, open living room and kitchen with a lot of countertop space and cabinet storage and double sink. Kitchen also has an electric stove and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hookups in Kitchen. Washer that is present can be used by tenants but will not be replaced if it breaks.



Fresh coat of paint throughout. Countertop bar in living room, large double windows in the living room and with ceiling fan.



Tiled bathroom with tub shower, and vanity in bathroom.



Washer/Dryer hookups. Lawn Care included. Off-street parking. Shared driveway and shared yard.



Central Heat and Air.



Rent is $895 per month. The deposit is $895. ~700 sq ft.



Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet agreement.



Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.



Unit B is on the left side when facing the front of the duplex.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1848190?source=marketing



Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.