Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

231 Bonnalynn Drive

231 Bonnalynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Bonnalynn Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
Plantation Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home to this just updated Hermitage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex conveniently located at 231 B Bonnalynn Drive. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. New flooring in living room.

This home opens to a large, open living room and kitchen with a lot of countertop space and cabinet storage and double sink. Kitchen also has an electric stove and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer hookups in Kitchen. Washer that is present can be used by tenants but will not be replaced if it breaks.

Fresh coat of paint throughout. Countertop bar in living room, large double windows in the living room and with ceiling fan.

Tiled bathroom with tub shower, and vanity in bathroom.

Washer/Dryer hookups. Lawn Care included. Off-street parking. Shared driveway and shared yard.

Central Heat and Air.

Rent is $895 per month. The deposit is $895. ~700 sq ft.

Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet agreement.

Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.

Unit B is on the left side when facing the front of the duplex.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1848190?source=marketing

Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

