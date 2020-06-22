All apartments in Nashville
221 Timberway Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

221 Timberway Drive

221 Timberway Drive · (615) 398-0832
Location

221 Timberway Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
Timber Lake Condos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 Timberway Drive - 221 Timberway Dr · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Donelson Condo near Lake for Summer! $1275 - Spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath Donelson condo, less than 2 miles from interstate, in quiet complex with pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse! This corner two-story unit has been recently remodeled and includes washer and dryer, Decorative Fireplace, new carpet, inviting kitchen that leads out to private deck for entertaining. Close to airport and marina with lake access.

$1275/mo, $1275 Deposit.
Small Pets under 30 Lbs OK @ $35/mo per pet (limit 2)

For showings, contact SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com. #615-398-0832

Qualified tenants will have Credit of 600+, income of 3x rent and no prior evictions. No section 8.
We offer a convenient 24 hour online rent payment and maintenance system!

Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker #6155415159

(RLNE5849185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Timberway Drive have any available units?
221 Timberway Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Timberway Drive have?
Some of 221 Timberway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Timberway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Timberway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Timberway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Timberway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 221 Timberway Drive offer parking?
No, 221 Timberway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 221 Timberway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Timberway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Timberway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 221 Timberway Drive has a pool.
Does 221 Timberway Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Timberway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Timberway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Timberway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
