221 Timberway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Donelson Condo near Lake for Summer! $1275 - Spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath Donelson condo, less than 2 miles from interstate, in quiet complex with pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse! This corner two-story unit has been recently remodeled and includes washer and dryer, Decorative Fireplace, new carpet, inviting kitchen that leads out to private deck for entertaining. Close to airport and marina with lake access.



$1275/mo, $1275 Deposit.

Small Pets under 30 Lbs OK @ $35/mo per pet (limit 2)



For showings, contact SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com. #615-398-0832



Qualified tenants will have Credit of 600+, income of 3x rent and no prior evictions. No section 8.

We offer a convenient 24 hour online rent payment and maintenance system!



Offered by Vibe Realty

Broker #6155415159



(RLNE5849185)