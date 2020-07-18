All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 6:41 PM

221 Orlando Avenue

221 Orlando Avenue · (615) 645-2883
Location

221 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
Whitebridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated 3/2 is located in West Nashville with quick access to Hwys & Shopping. The combined living room & dining room provide plenty of space and natural sunlight. The 3 bedrooms & closets provide an abundance of space for furniture and storage. The backyard is open to green space. Washer/Dryer Included.

Home can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished.

Medium & Small pets ok.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Orlando Avenue have any available units?
221 Orlando Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Orlando Avenue have?
Some of 221 Orlando Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Orlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Orlando Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Orlando Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Orlando Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 Orlando Avenue offer parking?
No, 221 Orlando Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 221 Orlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Orlando Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Orlando Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Orlando Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Orlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Orlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Orlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Orlando Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
