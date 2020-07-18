221 Orlando Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently renovated 3/2 is located in West Nashville with quick access to Hwys & Shopping. The combined living room & dining room provide plenty of space and natural sunlight. The 3 bedrooms & closets provide an abundance of space for furniture and storage. The backyard is open to green space. Washer/Dryer Included.



Home can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished.



Medium & Small pets ok.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.