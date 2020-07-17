2114 9th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

URBAN LUXURY LIVING - Metro North is an upscale luxury townhome development located on the north side of Downtown Nashville in the popular Buena Vista Heights community. The development is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, parks and within walking distance of the Buchanan Arts District.



This townhome offers over 2,000 square feet of living space that includes 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, office, large balcony and a 2 car attached garage.



Upscale Features:

- Custom designed interior with a modern aesthetic

- Hunter Douglas window treatment blinds for living room slider & master bedroom bay

- Polished and stained concrete floors on the first floor

- Solid hickory hardwood flooring on the second and third floor

- 9'-10' ceilings with floor to ceiling windows

- Designer lighting fixtures throughout, including decorative fixtures by Zuo Modern

- Designer faucets, shower fixtures, and toilet accessories

- Premium GE stainless steel appliances with gas range

- Quartz countertops

- Porcelain tile backsplash in kitchen

- Walk-In Pantry

- Custom walk-in closets

- Premium in-ceiling audio system on 2nd floor

- Tankless water heater

- Washer & dryer included



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

(866) 535-9956

http://www.NashvillePropertyManagementPros.com.



To view a virtual tour visit the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LB6M-roIsRw



$50 per month discount with a 24 month lease!



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)



Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!



(RLNE5732915)