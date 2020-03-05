2108 Lyle Court

Amenities

granite counters air conditioning

Property Amenities accepts section 8

Mins to down town Nashville FOR LEASE - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease close to down town Nashville



Over 1/2 acre lot! Woodbine! Mature trees, very quiet street. Great for anyone needing some privacy but also easy access to the city or universities. New roof, new hvac, granite counter tops, extra space indoors and out. Open living room and kitchen

Offered by Amy Delaney Welcome Home Properties TN Inc

615-400-5733 Direct 615.206.8575 Office

PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS NO CATS

Applications online @

www.WelcomeHomeRents.com



Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate

No felonies

No open bankruptcy

No evictions

No sex offender



$50 application fee per adult

Not Section 8 Approved



