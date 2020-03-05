2108 Lyle Court

Amenities
Mins to down town Nashville FOR LEASE - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease close to down town Nashville
Over 1/2 acre lot! Woodbine! Mature trees, very quiet street. Great for anyone needing some privacy but also easy access to the city or universities. New roof, new hvac, granite counter tops, extra space indoors and out. Open living room and kitchen
Offered by Amy Delaney Welcome Home Properties TN Inc
615-400-5733 Direct 615.206.8575 Office
PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS NO CATS
Applications online @
www.WelcomeHomeRents.com
Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate
No felonies
No open bankruptcy
No evictions
No sex offender
$50 application fee per adult
Not Section 8 Approved
(RLNE5620763)