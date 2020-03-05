All apartments in Nashville
2108 Lyle Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2108 Lyle Court

2108 Lyle Court · (615) 206-8575
Location

2108 Lyle Court, Nashville, TN 37210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Lyle Court · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Mins to down town Nashville FOR LEASE - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease close to down town Nashville

Over 1/2 acre lot! Woodbine! Mature trees, very quiet street. Great for anyone needing some privacy but also easy access to the city or universities. New roof, new hvac, granite counter tops, extra space indoors and out. Open living room and kitchen
Offered by Amy Delaney Welcome Home Properties TN Inc
615-400-5733 Direct 615.206.8575 Office
PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS NO CATS
Applications online @
www.WelcomeHomeRents.com

Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate
No felonies
No open bankruptcy
No evictions
No sex offender

$50 application fee per adult
Not Section 8 Approved

(RLNE5620763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Lyle Court have any available units?
2108 Lyle Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 2108 Lyle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Lyle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Lyle Court pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Lyle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2108 Lyle Court offer parking?
No, 2108 Lyle Court does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Lyle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Lyle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Lyle Court have a pool?
No, 2108 Lyle Court does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Lyle Court have accessible units?
No, 2108 Lyle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Lyle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Lyle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Lyle Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2108 Lyle Court has units with air conditioning.
