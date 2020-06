Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very attractive second floor flat with tall ceilings with crown molding and true hardwood floors. Large living room with fireplace, office area, and dining room area. Lots of natural sunlight keeps this home happy year round. Two large bedrooms with a copious amount of closet space in both bedrooms. Two nice full baths. Kitchen dining area. Refrigerator,washer and dryer remain. Small pets allowed with refundable pet deposit, if no damage done.